Weather Authority: Heat continues into Tuesday, along with possible showers

The heat is back and will continue to get hotter as the week unfolds.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Monday night should see mild conditions into the overnight with the possibility of showers passing through.

Tuesday should dawn warm and humid and should see temperatures climb into the 90s by mid-day. Showers should move into the region during the dinner hour and late evening.

Wednesday will see similar conditions as Tuesday, but with more numerous showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

Tropical Storm Elsa could be very near the Jersey shore by late Thursday into Friday, so be on the lookout for further updates on the developing storm.

___

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm, chance of showers. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 95, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot again. High: 95, Low: 74

THURSDAY: P.M. rain. High: 86, Low: 72

___

