Weather Authority: Heat continues Thursday ahead of cooler, humid weekend

Thursday is going to be hot across the Delaware Valley with temperatures set to reach 90 degrees.

Early morning temperatures in the Philadelphia area neared 80 degrees, while other parts of the area were slightly cooler.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is reminding people to wear light clothing, stay hydrated and check on vulnerable people and pets due to elevated concerns from the continuous heat.

Temperatures will cool slightly by the start of the weekend on Friday, but humidity will be the issue on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the next chance for rain and storms is Sunday and after cooler weekend conditions, temperatures in the 90s return by Monday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90

FRIDAY: Not as humid. High: 88, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Sun to storms. High: 89, Low: 72

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 90, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 93, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter. High: 95, Low: 77