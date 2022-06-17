Weather Authority: Heat, humidity return to the Delaware Valley bringing temperatures in the 90s Friday

Friday will be hot and humid, especially in the early parts of the day, ahead of a seasonable weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says humidity will be high, but conditions will begin to become more comfortable as the day goes on as the dew point drops.

Multiple heat advisories are in effect for other states as extreme heat causes dangerous conditions across the Midwest and Southeast.

The Philadelphia area will see 90 degrees as early as 10 a.m. and temperatures will cool down at night.

Looking ahead, the weekend will be seasonable with temperatures in the 70s ahead of a return to the 80s just in time for the first day of summer on Tuesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 94

SATURDAY: High: 72, Low: 66

SUNDAY: High: 76, Low: 56

MONDAY: High: 81, Low: 56

TUESDAY: High: 80, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: High: 87, Low: 67

THURSDAY: High: 86, Low: 70