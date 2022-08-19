Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Heat returns to the Delaware Valley Friday ahead of humid weekend

PHILADELPHIA - After a week of cooler and comfortable conditions, heat and humidity will return to the Delaware Valley. 

Early morning temperatures start comfortable in the 60s and 70s, but they are set to rise into the 90s. 

While Friday will be hot, the humidity will make an impact on the area on Saturday as temperatures are set to reach 92. 

Looking ahead, an isolated shower is possible on Sunday. 

The next best chance for rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning. 

Looking ahead, temperatures will return to the 80s next week after much-needed rain. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: 90-degree heat returns. High: 91

SATURDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Muggy, a shower. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: Best chance. High: 83, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 86, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 89, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89, Low: 70