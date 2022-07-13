Weather Authority: Heat persists Thursday and beyond, into the weekend

A supermoon - the Super Buck Moon - is overhead, under partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Conditions are comfortable for viewing, so try to take a peek.

Overnight into Thursday morning should remain warm and sticky, with lows only falling to the lower 70s, under partly cloudy skies, across the region.

Thursday will be another hot day, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across much of the Delaware Valley. Down the shore, temps should peak in the mid-80s, while the Poconos will see highs in the upper 70s.

Conditions remain hot and sunny through most of the weekend, when pop-up storms enter the forecast. Heat remains, though, in spite of any storm activity.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Stays hot. High: 90, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 88, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sun, very warm. High: 88, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 88, Low: 75

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 99, Low: 76