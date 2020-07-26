Weather Authority: Heat ramps up into the mid-90s Monday

The oppressive heat will ramp up on Monday as temperatures climb into the high-90s with a heat index that will make conditions feel like the triple digits.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties can expect thermometers to top out around 97 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

The heatwave will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms likely on both days.

Conditions will begin to cool off on Thursday and will fall back into more comfortable temperatures throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: Heatwave strengthens. High: 97, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Heat continues with storms. High: 95, Low: 78

WEDNESDAY: Humid with isolated storms. High: 92, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92, Low: 72

