Weather Authority: Heat ramps up Monday with plenty of sunshine

Conditions will remain dry and calm overnight leading to a warm and sunny start to the week with temperatures forecasted to climb into the 90s.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid 60s with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will skew slightly cooler in the Lehigh Valley with temperatures sitting in the upper-50s

Morning sunshine will help temperatures rebound as a rush of warmer weather overcomes the Delaware Valley. Forecasters expect temperatures on Monday to hit the upper 80s and climb into the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mini-heatwave will be stymied by scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures are expected to approach the 90s again by the weekend.

___

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88,

TUESDAY: Heat continues. High: 95, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Hot with chance of p.m. storm. High: 95, Low: 74

THURSDAY: p.m. rain. High: 85, Low: 74

___

