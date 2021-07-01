Weather Authority: Heat wave breaks with showers on Thursday

Rain showers on Thursday will provide some relief after several days of oppressive heat across the Delaware Valley saw temperatures approach triple digits.

Conditions during the first half of the day will be warm and sunny in most parts of the region with temperatures in the mid-80s by lunchtime.

Cloud cover will begin to thicken during the early afternoon as a large cluster of rain approaches the region from the west. FOX 29's Scott Williams says areas in Berks, Lehigh and Montgomery can expect the first push of rain around 2 p.m.

The system will engulf the entire region by 5 p.m. with pockets of heavy rainfall and temperatures cooling into the 70s. The storm will continue to drag eastward overnight and into early Friday morning.

Philadelphia can expect less than an inch of rain while areas north and west of the city will see anywhere from an inch and a half to two inches of rainfall.

Showers will linger on Friday morning as America prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July. Rainfall is expected to clear the area during the daylight hours with temperatures staying below 80 degrees.

A similar weather day is expected on Saturday with even cooler temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Conditions will rise back into the 80s on the Fourth of July with plenty of sunshine for your Independence Day celebrations.

THURSDAY: p.m. rain. High: 86, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Cloudy, some rain. High: 79, Low: 69

SATURDAY: A few showers. High: 75, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 61

