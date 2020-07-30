Weather Authority: Heat wave continues on Thursday; rain ahead

The heatwave that has impacted the Delaware Valley over the last several days will continue on Thursday with temperatures in the 90s and increased humidity.

Hot and sticky morning conditions will set the tone for the day, as temperatures will rise to 84 degrees by 9 a.m. Temperatures will climb into the 90s by noontime as clouds begin to increase. A high of 94 is expected for Philadelphia.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Rain is slated to impact parts of the region overnight and into Friday morning. Clusters of spotty showers are anticipated to begin around 1 a.m. and become more widespread through the early afternoon.

Showers will move out of the region during the late afternoon and give way to a dry evening. Sunny and warm conditions will return on Saturday as August begins. Sunday will be seasonable with a threat of an afternoon shower.

___

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Heatwave continues. High: 94

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 80, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68

SUNDAY: p.m. storms possible. High: 89, Low: 70

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP