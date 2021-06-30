Weather Authority: Heat wave continues Wednesday with some relief ahead

The heat wave will continue on Wednesday with temperatures again approaching triple digits across the Delaware Valley. The stretch of oppressive weather will break on Thursday with a cool-down that will lead to showers.

Morning conditions will stay warm with temperatures in the 70s to start the day. Thermometers will rise through the 80s during the late morning and afternoon and easily clear 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for areas along the I-95 corridor from Trenton to Wilmington where temperatures will feel like 100 degrees or higher.

Forecasters anticipate a heat wave to break on Thursday with temperatures returning to the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 70s on Friday with scattered rain showers.

It will be a half-and-half Fourth of July weekend in the Delaware Valley as lingering scattered rain will dampen the area on Saturday ahead of a nice Independence Day with temperatures near 80 degrees and sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave continues. High: 98, Low: 76

THURSDAY: Cooling down. High: 88, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 78, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 77, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Nice, sunny. High: 79, Low: 63

