Weather Authority: Heatwave continues for 5th day, Heat Advisory in effect until Sunday

Friday will be another day of hot weather as the heatwave continues to hit the Delaware Valley with sweltering temperatures.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is reminding people of the dangers of heat as it is the leading cause of death out of all weather-related fatalities, according to the NOAA.

A heat advisory is in effect through Sunday evening and temperatures across the area will feel like they are between 100 to 105.

Looking ahead, the heat will continue to rise over the weekend with record heat expected on Sunday.

By Monday, unsettled weather is anticipated to move into the area bringing rain and thunderstorms.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Blazing heat. High: 98, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Record heat. High: 100, Low: 79

MONDAY: Still hot, PM storms. High: 95, Low: 85

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 87, Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 90, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 92, Low: 76