Weather Authority: High temperatures in the 90s to stay for the remainder of August

Thursday will be another hot day in the Delaware Valley with temperatures in the 90s, which will last for the remainder of August.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the morning temperatures are pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s with no humidity.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s across the Delaware Valley with no humidity set for the day.

Looking ahead, Friday will be hotter as humidity makes a return to the Delaware Valley.

Most areas will stay dry on Friday, but there will be some pop-up storms in the area.

Saturday will have similar conditions, with storms moving through the Delaware Valley for some areas in the afternoon.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 92, Low: 70

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 92, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 74

SUNDAY: A storm. High: 90, Low: 72

MONDAY: Still humid. High: 92, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: End of August. High: 90, Low: 74