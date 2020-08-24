Weather Authority: Hot, muggy Monday with scattered storms

The Delaware Valley is in for another hot and muggy week of summer with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 29's Scott Williams is calling for a high of 90 degrees with a chance of pop-up storms later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will being more of the same with temperatures forecasted to reach 90 once again. Strong storms will also be likely Tuesday.

Come Wednesday, things should cool off and dry out a little before we get back into the 90s on Thursday.

