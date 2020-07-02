Weather Authority: Hot, sunny Thursday leads to seasonable Independence Day weekend

Expect conditions to heat up on Thursday with temperatures exceeding the 90s in some areas and plenty of sunshine. The seasonable summertime conditions will set the tone for Fourth of July weekend in the Delaware Valley.

Early morning conditions will be sunny and milder with highs in the 70s. A heavy dose of summertime will quickly impact the region as the day progresses.

Temperatures will hit the 80s by 9 a.m. and rise to 87 by lunchtime. Expect conditions to sit in the high 80s across the region for most of the day. The high for Philadelphia and surrounding counties are expected to reach 92 degrees.

The scorching summertime heat will continue on Friday with a high of 95 degrees expected. The trend will continue on Independence Day with a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms. Sunshine and 90 degree conditions are expected to last through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Heating up. High: 92

FRIDAY: Heat continues. High: 95, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Seasonable, pop-up storm. High: 89, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 91, Low: 68

