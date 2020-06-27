Weather Authority: Humid Saturday with p.m. storms likely

A muggy and cloud-covered morning will lead to a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon.

Expect pockets of rain to move into the north and west parts of the region around 2 p.m. Scattered storms will vary in severity, but quickly sweep across the impacted areas.

Storms will move into parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware around 5 p.m. Intermittent and less severe rain will follow during the evening hours.

Rising dew points and high temperatures will increase the humidity across the region. The high in Philadelphia is expected to reach 91 degrees, while most of our area will peak in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Humidity will continue on Sunday with a 30 percent chance of ominous weather for most of the region.

___

SATURDAY: Hot, scattered storms likely. High: 91

SUNDAY: Hot, chance of storms. High: 91, Low: 73

MONDAY: Heat continues. High: 90, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 87, Low: 71

___

