Weather Authority: Humid, seasonable Saturday slated for region

After a brief cooldown on Friday aided by steady rainfall, the region will return to seasonable summertime conditions.

Expect temperatures to rise back into the 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and some passing clouds. The favorable temperatures will linger into Sunday, but scattered thunderstorms are expected to impact the region.

Conditions are expected to worsen on Monday as Hurricane Isaias moves up the coast. A large system of severe weather is forecasted to impact our area as early as Monday and will last into Tuesday.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the shore could see tropical storm force winds as Isaias makes passes through.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 88

SUNDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a storm. High: 84, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Isaias rain. High: 79, Low: 73

