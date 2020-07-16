Weather Authority: Humid Thursday with mix of sun and clouds

Humidity will rise on Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds across the region. The summer heat will ramp up as we approach the weekend where temperatures are expected to exceed the 90s.

Morning temperatures will remain mild in the 70s with partly sunny skies. Despite slightly below-average temperatures for this time of year, rising dew points will make conditions feel muggy. Highs in the city will be 84, but it will feel warmer.

Temperatures will return to seasonable levels on Friday with the chance of showers and storm in some spots. Temperatures will surpass 90 degrees on Saturday and remain above 90 through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Humidity increases. High: 85

FRIDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 88, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Heat continues. High: 94, Low: 74

