Weather Authority: Humid Thursday with spotty showers

Expect a humid Thursday with some showers around primarily in the morning and afternoon.

Morning conditions will be muggy, with spotty showers from the short-lived Tropical Storm Bertha moving into our area. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the day, but southeasterly winds will help make conditions feel humid.

Intermittent rain will continue throughout the day and dense cloud cover will keep conditions gloomy.

The last bits of Tropical Storm Bertha will pass through the area on Friday, with a chance of a thunderstorm. Showers will clear the region on Saturday and give way to sunshine. Temperatures will drop back down to seasonable levels on Sunday with clear skies.

___

THURSDAY: Humid, spotty showers. High: 80

FRIDAY: Humid, t-storm. High: 85, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Showers to sun. High: 82, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Cooler, dry. High: 74, Low: 61

___

