Weather Authority: Humid weekend with scattered thunderstorms storms ahead

Expect a pattern of similar weather days this weekend as humidity and scattered storms on Friday will set the tone for the coming days.

Friday will begin comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. Sun and some clouds will hover over Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Temperatures will creep into the 80s by noontime and the humidity will ramp up. Expect the chance of a pop-up storm anytime after 2 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Conditions will remain nearly identical on Saturday and Sunday. The chance of scattered thunderstorms will be around on both days as temperatures remain muggy and warm.

An early look at the week ahead shows temperature skyrocket into the 90s in Philadelphia from Monday through Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

FRIDAY: Humid, scattered storms. High: 84

SATURDAY: Humid, scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Humid, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: Hot, chance of rain. High: 90, Low: 68

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP