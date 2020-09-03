Weather Authority: Humidity continues Thursday with p.m. thunderstorms

Expect the humidity to continue on Thursday as mostly cloudy skies during the daytime will give way to rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be muggy with the high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will make conditions feel like the 90s for most of the afternoon.

Watch for a band of potentially severe storms to move into the region during the early evening and impact Philadelphia around 8 p.m. Counties in northern Delaware and the southernmost points of New Jersey are expected to receive the brunt of the passing storms.

Friday will begin a trend of seasonable summer days that will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. The region will enjoy temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with clear skies and no risk of rainfall.

THURSDAY: Humid, p.m. storms. High: 87

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 60

