Weather Authority: Humidity increases Wednesday; rain ahead

Expect gloomy and muggy conditions across the region on Wednesday as a round of showers closes in on the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will hover around the low 70s during the morning hours and dense cloud cover will hang overhead. By noontime, temperatures will approach the 80s with clouds remaining. Dew points will increase creating sticky and humid conditions across the region.

Showers will begin to move into the region early Thursday morning and will last throughout most of the day. Expect downpours, some heavy at times, to begin around 4 a.m. and impact areas in southeast Pennsylvnia to start. Showers will become more widespread and stretch into New Jersey during the afternoon.

A morning shower will linger on Friday morning, but most of the day should remain dry. Noticeably cooler temperatures will dip into the mid-70s on Friday and fall to 73 on Saturday.

___

WEDNESDAY: Muggy, cloudy. High: 83

THURSDAY: Showers. High: 80, Low: 73

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, cooler. High: 76, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 73, Low: 61

___

