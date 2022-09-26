Weather Authority: Last week of September to feature sunshine, seasonable temps

The last week of September will conclude with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, but incoming rain from Hurricane Ian could washout weekend plans.

Forecasters expect the week to continue with similar weather conditions, including temperatures in the low-70s and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will slightly backslide on Thursday and struggle to exceed 70 degrees by Friday ahead of a system of weekend rain from Hurricane Ian.

An early look at the weekend shows precipitation engulf Delaware and parts of southern New Jersey by Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers could linger into Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continues to push through the region.

___

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezey. High: 73, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like Fall. High: 72, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 70, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 69, Low: 52