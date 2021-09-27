Weather Authority: Lots of sunshine, dry conditions Monday

Monday morning kicks off a stretch of sunshine throughout the day.

In the early hours temperatures will start off in the 50s before reaching into the 80s by the end of the day.

There may be patches of clouds in the afternoon Monday. Also, Monday will remain the warmest day of the week as fall temperatures return for the rest of the week.

Conditions will remain dry until Tuesday when some rain emerges. Tuesday morning will start off in the 60s before the day warms up.

There may be some thunderstorms in the evening, but FOX 29's Sue Serio says that will be the only chance of rain until October.

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Some sun, PM storms. High: 78, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 53

