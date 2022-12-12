Weather Authority: Midweek costal storm could bring first flakes to parts of region

The Delaware Valley will enjoy a sunny start to the week, but a churning storm threatens to bring rain and snow to parts of the region in the coming days.

Monday night conditions will remain dry and cold, with temperatures in most places dipping into the mid-to-low 20s.

Dry and cold conditions will stick around on Tuesday as daytime highs struggle to surpass the mid-40s in most parts of the region.

A similar weather day is on tap for Wednesday before a system of precipitation brings rain, snow and a wintry mix to our area.

Forecasters expect Philadelphia and most of New Jersey to receive only rain showers. Areas north of Philadelphia into Trenton could see a wintry mix.

Snow can be expected in the Lehigh Valley and places far west of us. The latest models show most of the precipitation chance to rain by nighttime Thursday.

Sunshine will return on Friday with temperatures in the 40s, setting the stage for a calm and cold weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 42, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 43, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Rain, wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Sun returns. High: 50, Low: 45