Weather Authority: Midweek warm-up peaks on Wednesday with highs in the 80s

The midweek warmup will reach its peak on Wednesday with temperatures in part of the region expected to stretch into the 80s ahead of a nice Easter weekend.

Overnight conditions will stay dry and mild across the Delaware Valley following a beautiful Tuesday. Forecasters expect temperatures to return to the 60s by Wednesday morning with sun and clouds.

Temperatures will hit the 80s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies. FOX 29's Scott Williams says it will reach a high of 83 on Wednesday in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Temperatures will stay warm on Thursday, but forecasters are tracking a cluster of showers that could turn severe during the afternoon. The storms will move in from the west around 2 p.m. and sweep over the region through the evening hours.

Temperatures will slightly cool down on Friday in the wake of the storms. Forecasters expect back-to-back days of partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 60s. Easter Sunday will feature more sun, but temperatures will dip back into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storm. High: 83, Low: 67

FRIDAY: Nice, partly cloudy. High: 69, Low: 52

SATURDAY: p.m. spotty shower. High: 69, Low: 52

