Weather Authority: Midweek warm-up to bring Spring-like temps across Delaware Valley

The already balmy temperatures felt across the Delaware Valley will turn even warmer on Wednesday with highs in some places that will feel more like springtime.

Forecasters expect warm air from the south to help bump temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s in most places, which is well above average for this time of year.

The unseasonably warm temps will continue on Thursday, but two rounds of rain that will spill into Friday will washout any chance to enjoy the weather.

Showers will move in late Thursday afternoon and continue until midnight. The rain will hit a brief lull before picking up again early Friday morning and lasting into the night.

The Delaware Valley will trade rain and warm temps for sunshine and much colder temps on Saturday. Seasonable conditions will return on Sunday with daytime highs around 54 degrees.

___

WEDNESDAY: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 66, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Rain moves in. High: 63, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Morning rain. High: 59, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Sun, colder. High: 46, Low: 27