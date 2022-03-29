Weather Authority: Midweek warmup will bring potentially severe storms to area

Cold conditions will continue on Wednesday before a meaningful rise in temperature on Thursday leads to a round of storms that could be severe in some places.

Forecasters expect another frigid night across the Delaware Valley Tuesday with temperatures in the below freezing in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Blustery wind chills will make it feel like the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will stay near the freezing point on Wednesday morning, with cold wind gusts that will blow up to 25 MPH. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says a round of scattered sprinkles will move through on Wednesday afternoon and areas farther north could see flurries.

Winds will change directions on Thursday and pump warm southern air into the Delaware Valley to help temperatures rise into the 70s. Forecasters expect lingering showers with temperatures in the 50s during the morning before a stronger system moves in during the dinner time hours.

The strongest storms are expected to stay far south of Philadelphia, including all of Delaware and a sliver of New Jersey's southern point. In these areas, storms could turn severe with damaging winds.

Conditions will stabilize on Friday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. A pleasant early April weekend is slated for the region with highs reaching around 60 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, sprinkles around. High: 50, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storms. High: 73, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Seasonable, mostly cloudy. High: 57, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 59, Low: 37

