Weather Authority: Mild Monday night will lead to muggy Tuesday

Keep rain gear handy over the next several days as an unsettled pattern takes hold.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the chance of showers exists over the next several days, along with mild and muggy conditions across the region.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A batch of rain is set to impact the areas north and west of Philadelphia later this evening and that should move out by early Tuesday morning.

Sunshine on Tuesday could mean an enhanced risk of pop-up thunderstorms late in the afternoon, so be on the lookout for that possibility.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could impact the area Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

___

MONDAY NIGHT: p.m. showers. Low: 60

TUESDAY: Pop-up storm, muggy. High: 82, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Much cooler. High: 66, Low: 49

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter