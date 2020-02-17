Weather Authority: Mild temps continue Tuesday with chance of PM rain

article

Mild temperatures continue Tuesday with a chance of PM showers.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to mid 50s across the region with cloudy skies. Rain will move in during the evening rush.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s by Wednesday.

___

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 Low: 34

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 21

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 38 Low: 25

___

