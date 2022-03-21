Weather Authority: Mild Tuesday leads to midweek washout across Delaware Valley

Spring has officially sprung in the Delaware Valley and the temperatures have reflected the change, but forecasters warn that midweek storms could spoil the stretch of pleasant weather days.

Temperatures overnight Monday will dip down into the 40s following another day of sunny and warm conditions. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures will rebound on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

The first half of Wednesday will be dry with seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s, but clouds will start to thicken during the afternoon ahead of a system of showers. Scattered rain will roll in around 2 p.m. and become more intense overnight with bouts of heavy rain.

Showers will become scattered again on Thursday morning and early afternoon as remnants of the storm drags across the region. Temperatures on Thursday will rebound into the mid-60s and stay there on Friday.

An early look at the weekend shows mostly cloudy weather days on Saturday and Sunday, with highs nearing in the 50s on both days.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, nice. High: 64, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY; p.m. showers. High: 54, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Showers, mild. High: 67, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 61, Low: 53

