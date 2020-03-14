Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Sunday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with mild temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 55 degrees. Some sunshine is expected in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees by Monday before shooting back up to the low 60s on Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Thursday in the form of some rain showers.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 55 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 41

TUESDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 62 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 65 Low: 59

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live