Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday after a wild day of stormy weather Monday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 58 degrees.

Late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, light showers are expected.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of afternoon showers, then again Saturday with some morning showers.

___

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 51 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

___

