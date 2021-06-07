Weather Authority: Monday night remains warm and muggy, leading to hot Tuesday

The heat wave is official as the Delaware Valley found temperatures in the 90’s for the third day in a row.

Temperatures Monday continued well into the 90s, with no relief in sight for Monday night. Overnight into Tuesday will be much the same as Sunday night into Monday, with lows in the 70’s and humid conditions.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Tuesday may bring slight relief, as a chance for spotty thunderstorms appear in the afternoon. Temperatures should hover near 90 in Philadelphia, with the suburbs in the upper 80’s.

True relief comes Thursday as afternoon thunderstorms should bring temperatures closer to normal, in the mid to upper 70’s, close to 80 for the remainder of the week.

___

MONDAY NIGHT: Muggy. Low: 73

TUESDAY: Chance of spotty storms. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 90, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Pm storms. High: 80, Low: 63

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter