Weather Authority: Monday starts chilly; seasonal temps rule the rest of the day

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Seasonal temperatures start the week in the Delaware Valley.

Monday will start chilly, but temperatures will rebound to around 50 degrees by Monday before shooting back up to near 60 on Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Thursday in the form of some rain showers.

___ 

SUNDAY: Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 41

TUESDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 58 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 58 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 64 Low: 40

___

