Weather Authority: Monday to feel close to 100 degrees due to return of heat, humidity

The heat is returning and is here to stay for an extended period, setting up the region for the possibility of a third heatwave.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says conditions look like a possible heatwave could cover an extended period of time and include several heat advisories.

Monday will be hot and muggy as humidity moves through the area.

The Delaware Valley is also set to see scattered storms move through the Delaware Valley in the afternoon.

Serio says not every storm will be severe, but it is important to be aware of any lightning that may move through if you are in pools or at the beach.

Today's combined heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees around 3 p.m.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: Humid, scattered storms. 92

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Heatwave # 3. High: 97, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Still hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 79

FRIDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 96, Low: 79

SATURDAY: Even hotter. High: 97, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Heatwave continues. High: 95, Low: 75