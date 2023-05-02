Weather Authority: More rain moving in Thursday as cool temperatures, breezy conditions continue

Thursday will be another cool day in the Delaware Valley as below-average temperatures continue for several more days.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Thursday's high temperature will be about 11 degrees cooler than average for this time of year in the Philadelphia area.

The trend of below-average temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday before temperatures begin to rise over the weekend.

Rain circulating around a low-pressure system will bring more rain to the forecast Thursday afternoon.

In addition to rain and cool temperatures, gusty winds will also make the weather inconvenient.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will make a return to the 70s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Some sun, a shower. High: 59, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High: 63, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 74, Low: 50

MONDAY: Another beauty. High: 75, Low: 55

TUESDAY: High: 70, Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: High: 65, Low: 55