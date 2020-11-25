Weather Authority: Morning showers, mild temperatures expected Thanksgiving

Rain showers will move into the region overnight and set up a soaking wet Thanksgiving morning.

Expect the first raindrops to fall in our area around midnight and become more widespread during the early morning hours.

By 6 a.m. most of the region will experience showers, some of which could be heavy at times. Areas to the west of the city in Reading and Lancaster can expect the heaviest downpours.

The region will start to see gradual clearing around noon as showers move westward. Some sun could push through the clouds just as you sit down for your Thanksgiving meal.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

Dry overnight conditions will lead to a calm and mild Friday with plenty of sunshine. Expect the Philadelphia area to reach a high of 62 degrees to start the weekend.

___

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving rain. High: 64, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 62, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 55, Low: 42

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest