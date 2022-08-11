Weather Authority: Thursday morning storms to bring relief from heat, humidity ahead of pleasant weekend

Early morning showers that moved through the Delaware Valley overnight will bring relief from scorching temperatures and extremely dry conditions.

The heavy downpours and thunderstorms are causing low visibility and flooding on roadways, making the morning commute difficult for some.

According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, some of the storms contain pea-sized hail and 40 mph wind gusts.

The rain comes days after the state of New Jersey issued a drought watch and urged residents to conserve water.

By 7 a.m., most of the storms will begin moving to the Jersey Shore before moving out of the area completely.

The area should be clear and dry by 1 p.m., just in time for the Phillies game.

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area could reach 90 degrees and if temperatures get that high, it will mark the 10th day of a heat wave.

Looking ahead, weekend temperatures will be cooler and sunny.

After a pleasant weekend, unsettled weather will move in at the start of next week.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 89, Low: 75

FRIDAY: High: 86, Low: 70

SATURDAY: High: 84, Low: 65

SUNDAY: High: 84, Low: 64

MONDAY: High: 78, Low: 68

TUESDAY: High: 81, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: High: 83, Low: 66