Weather Authority: Morning thunderstorms move offshore, more showers possible

Thursday began with a strong cluster of thunderstorms which rumbled across parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey before, triggering Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several counties.

The severe weather warnings began in New Castle and Kent counties. As the storm moved across the Delaware Bay and towards southern New Jersey, the National Weather Service triggered additional warnings in Salem County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Ocean County and Cape May County.

The passing storms were known to cause wind gusts of 60 MPH and penny-sized hail. Elsewhere in the Delaware Valley, less threatening storms popped up in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey and brought driving rain and rumbles of thunder.

A lull in the nasty weather is expected during the late morning hours through the afternoon. Some sunshine could break through the clouds causing temperatures to rise into the 80s.

More rain, however, is slated to move into the region from the south around 7 p.m. Pop-up storms will hang around the region overnight and throughout Friday.

In preparation for the next several hours of rain, paired with the still high floodwaters from Tuesday's tropical storm, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware that will remain in effect through Friday morning.

Seasonable conditions will return over the weekend. Some morning rain on Saturday will give way to sunshine and humid conditions. More sunshine is forecasted on Sunday as highs will creep close to the 90s.

___

THURSDAY: Scattered rain, sun. High: 82

FRIDAY: Showers, t-storm. High: 82, Low: 71

SATURDAY: a.m. rain, humid. High: 84, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Sunny warmer. High: 88, Low: 68

___

