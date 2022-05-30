Weather Authority: Most of Delaware Valley will rise into the 90s on Tuesday

Memorial Day Weekend triggered the unofficial start of summer, and with it scorching temperatures will bake the Delaware Valley on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight Monday, with highs staying in the upper 60s in most areas.

Forecasters expect temperatures to climb rapidly on Tuesday, rising into the 80s by mid-morning and hitting the 90s in most spots during the afternoon.

To make the heat even more oppressive, FOX 29's Kathy Orr said the dew point will sit around 65% to make some areas feel like the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Philadelphia and surrounding areas, including all of Delaware.

The high on Tuesday in Philadelphia is expected to reach 96 degrees, which could rival a record-high for this time of year.

The scorching heat isn't here to stay, forecasters are tracking two converging systems that could bring strong storms and cooler temperatures to our area.

___

Tuesday: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 70

Wednesday: Cooler, p.m. storm. High: 88, Low: 72

Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Friday: Less humid. High: 79, Low: 65