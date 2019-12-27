Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Friday ahead of mild weekend

Friday continues the trend of this week's so far unusually mild weather with a high near 50 degrees.

Most of the region will experience early, patchy fog and then mostly cloudy skies along with an isolated sprinkle throughout the day.

This weekend, Saturday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. It will be mostly cloudy by Sunday with rain arriving during the afternoon and evening.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 39

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: PM rain, cloudy. High: 51, Low: 32

Monday: Morning rain, cloudy. High: 56, Low: 46

New Year's Eve: Partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 37

New Year's Day: Partly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 33.

