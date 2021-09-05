Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the high 70s Sunday

It will be a mostly cloudy Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida finally leave the area.

The sun will peek through here and there, but don't expect too much sunshine. Fog will also be on the horizon but should clear up by midday.

Pop-up showers will mar bits of Sunday evening into the overnight hours. There's a potential for some showers on Monday morning as well.

Sunshine will return on Monday with highs in the 80s on Labor Day. As the rest of the work week approaches, anticipate comfortable temperatures as well.

