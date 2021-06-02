Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s

Dense cloud cover on Wednesday will give the illusion of impending rain, but conditions are expected to be mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. More severe rain and some rumbles of thunder will rock the region on Thursday.

Morning conditions will remain mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine possible in some spots. Temperatures will remain in the 60s to start the day and climb to more seasonable levels.

Cloud cover will thicken during the afternoon hours as temperatures climb into the 70s. Most areas across the Delaware Valley will stay just below 80 degrees for a high on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, will rumble across the region on Thursday with pounding spurts of rain. Thunderstorms will remain spotty during the morning and afternoon before becoming more widespread and severe during the afternoon.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says southeastern Pennsylvania and a sliver of southern New Jersey have the best chance to see a severe thunderstorm pop-up on Thursday.

More showers on Friday will lead to a sunny weekend with temperatures set to reach the 90s by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 78

THURSDAY: Showers, t-storms. High: 78, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 80, Low: 66

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 61

