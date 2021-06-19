Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Father's Day with chance of p.m. rain

Rain showers will continue to move offshore overnight leading to a sunny Father's Day with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees.

Morning conditions will start off with a healthy mix of sun and clouds as temperatures sit in the low-to-mid 70s. By noon, temperatures will climb into the 80s as clouds become more prevalent.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says scattered rain showers will impact the region around 3 p.m. with temperatures near 90 degrees. The brief showers are expected to linger throughout the evening.

A similar weather day is forecasted for Monday with cloudy skies and highs reaching into the 90s. Late day storms churned up from the tropics will impact the region late Monday and continue into Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 68

MONDAY: Sunny with p.m. storms. High: 91, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 59

