Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Monday with cooler temps; midweek warmup ahead

Seasonal temperatures will kick off the week in the Delaware Valley.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate Monday, though some late afternoon clouds will creep in.

Monday will start chilly, but temperatures will rebound to around 50 degrees before shooting back up to low 60s on Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Tuesday in the form of some morning showers.

More showers are in the forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 41

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 61 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 44

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 70 Low: 60

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 78 Low: 51

