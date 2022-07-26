Weather Authority: Mugginess ramps up on Wednesday with more rain on the way

A muggy and overcast Wednesday is forecasted for the Delaware Valley with highs reaching the mid-80s and a chance of rain.

Overnight conditions will remain mostly uneventful with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and spotty clouds.

Forecasters expect temperatures to rally into the mid-to-upper 80s during the daylight hours Wednesday, with increased mugginess.

A sheet of clouds similar to what the region saw on Tuesday is also expected on Wednesday. The clouds could lead to a brief scattered rain shower.

The more significant threat of rain won't come until Thursday and Friday when forecasters expect isolated storms.

The unsettled forecast will lead to a pleasant summer weekend with consecutive days of mostly sunny skies and temperature nearing the 90s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Muggy, a shower. High: 88, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Hot, isolated storm. High: 92, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Warm, dry. High: 89, Low: 72