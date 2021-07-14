Weather Authority: Muggy Wednesday with late-day storms possible

Muggy conditions will continue on Wednesday with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Morning temperatures will sit in the mid-to-upper 70s in most parts of the region with dense cloud cover. Temperatures in areas north of Philadelphia will skew slightly cooler during the morning hours.

Forecasters expect clouds to give way to pockets of sunshine during the day that will help temperatures rise into the 80s. A high of 91 is expected in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

The muggy and warm conditions could spark pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the evening. FOX 29's Sue Serio says a brief push of storms will sweep across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey around 6 or 7 p.m.

The threat of storms will dissipate on Thursday but temperatures will stay hot and humid. A similar weather day will follow on Friday ahead of a stormy weekend.

___

WEDNESDAY: Muggy, chance of rain. High: 91

THURSDAY: Humid, partly sunny. High: 93, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Humidity continues with showers. High: 94, Low: 75

SATURDAY: Showers, storms. High: 93, Low: 74

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter