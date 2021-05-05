Weather Authority: Muggy Wednesday with pop up showers

It won't be a total washout, but Wednesday will be plenty wet with pop-up showers during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be mild but the humidity will create muggy conditions.

Morning temperatures will sit in the mid-to-upper 60s across the region with dense cloud cover ahead of impending showers. Rainfall will likely kick up around noontime with sporadic showers and thunderstorms.

Pockets of precipitation will linger into the early evening hours before the cluster of rain makes its way off the coast before midnight.

Thursday will start a cooling trend across the Delaware Valley as temperatures will remain in the 60s for several days. Sunshine will return on Thursday with clouds, but temps will struggle to break the mid-60s.

Another chance of rain will linger on Friday and Saturday with even cooler temperatures in the lower 60s. Conditions will stay dry on Mother's Day with some sun, but temperatures will stay cool.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers, thunderstorms. High: 72

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 67, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. High: 65, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Cool, rain possible. High: 60, Low: 46

