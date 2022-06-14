Weather Authority: Near-perfect late spring Wednesday ahead for Delaware Valley

The warm and sunny conditions that dominated most of Tuesday will continue over the next several days, with just a few brief interruptions of scattered storms.

Forecasters say a warm Tuesday night will set the stage for more sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures reaching into the 80s by noon.

Conditions will stay mostly the same on Thursday with a chance of passing storms in the morning. Mugginess will ramp up on Friday with highs around 90 degrees which FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects will make conditions right for some afternoon storms.

Father's Day weekend is shaping up to be a gem, with consecutive days of sunshine highs around 80 degrees. Father's Day looks like the more favorable weekend day with more comfortable highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Morning storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Friday: Storm chance. High: 90, Low: 72

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 68