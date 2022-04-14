Weather Authority: Nice Saturday morning ahead of storms, cooler temperatures for Easter

Friday proved very spring-like across the Delaware Valley with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

This is ahead of a pattern change arriving Saturday afternoon, FOX 29’s Scott Williams says, which will set temperatures for East Sunday below average, into the 40s for the morning and only topping out in the mid 50s.

Saturday, we should expect rain chances by about 3 p.m. through 8 p.m., when temperatures will begin to sink into the lower 50s, after a daytime high in the mid to upper 60s.

Conditions could be clear and dry overnight Sunday into Monday that we could see patchy frost. Rain chances remain into Tuesday before temperatures begin to rebound toward the end of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Sunny, nice. Low: 53

SATURDAY: p.m. storms. High: 71, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Chilly Easter. High: 54, Low: 37

MONDAY: Cooler, showers. High: 55, Low: 43

